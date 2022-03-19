$36.13 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $32.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $144.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $146.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $155.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

UBA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,435. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $800.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

