Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $389,349.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,692 shares of company stock worth $1,866,300 in the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TZOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. 124,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,680. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a P/E ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

About Travelzoo (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.