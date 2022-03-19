Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.55.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $983,225,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 78,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,343. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average of $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

