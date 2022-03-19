Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,950,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,337,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.41 and a 200-day moving average of $310.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

