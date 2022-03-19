Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%.

Shares of ARMP stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.31. 43,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,431. The company has a market cap of $163.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.13. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.