Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TALS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 101,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,480. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

