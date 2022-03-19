Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.38. 5,668,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

