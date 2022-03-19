Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.23 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,194 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,092,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 161,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,874. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.76.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

