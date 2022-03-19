Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. 60,268,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,657,002. The company has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

