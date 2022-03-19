Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Warby Parker updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE WRBY traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $31.05. 4,074,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,870. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 75,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $1,367,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

