Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $7.35. 6,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FUSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $275,331. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.