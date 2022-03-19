Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) to post sales of $140.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.00 million and the highest is $142.62 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $99.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $579.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.39 million to $580.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $638.52 million, with estimates ranging from $605.23 million to $671.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,960. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $81.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

