Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.99. 150,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,663. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

