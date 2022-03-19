Coldstack Price Tops $0.49 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Coldstack has a market cap of $743,674.05 and approximately $232,349.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

