Secret Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.32 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00011273 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $769.33 million and approximately $39.32 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.15 or 0.00242037 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005145 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001147 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00034432 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.39 or 0.00804898 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.