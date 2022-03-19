iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. 206,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

