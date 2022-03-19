CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.24.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $208.06 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average is $221.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,338 shares of company stock worth $24,687,302 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

