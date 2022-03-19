Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. 11,012,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,818,128. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.