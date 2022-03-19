Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 140 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 182,291 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,099,000 after acquiring an additional 181,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

