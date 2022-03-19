Herold Advisors Inc. Has $572,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.