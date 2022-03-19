iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 448.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.06. The stock had a trading volume of 701,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,744. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.77 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

