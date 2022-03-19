Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPM opened at $140.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

