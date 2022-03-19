First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.69% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $39,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. 1,618,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,603. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

