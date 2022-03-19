Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded up $33.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $905.39. 33,409,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,177,026. The company has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $897.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $934.64. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

