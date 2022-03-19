Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,006,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $196.33.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

