ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.2% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

Shares of COP opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

