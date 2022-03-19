Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Illumina by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.63 and a 200 day moving average of $381.41. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

