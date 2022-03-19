$232.75 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to post sales of $232.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.86 million to $270.00 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $194.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

BE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

