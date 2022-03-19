X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 693,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

