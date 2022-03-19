PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 14.7% This Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $41.13 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00283249 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003980 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.24 or 0.01199359 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003273 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 151,772,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

