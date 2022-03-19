Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $48.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth $229,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. 1,918,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

