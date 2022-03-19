Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 1,143,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,691. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

