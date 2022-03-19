Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $18.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.85.

LUNMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 38,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,224. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

