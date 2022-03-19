Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Amgen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

