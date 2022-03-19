Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,917,000 after acquiring an additional 398,130 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.