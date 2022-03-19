Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

