Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires 25,591 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 356,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,072. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

