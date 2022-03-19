Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

POOL stock traded up $12.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $487.41. The company had a trading volume of 471,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,666. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.54 and a 200-day moving average of $495.87. Pool Co. has a one year low of $331.60 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

