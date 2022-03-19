F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 3.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Shares of RTX opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

