Bitcoin Private Trading Up 54.3% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $2,155.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00007467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.00407253 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00073364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00099232 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

