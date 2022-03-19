Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 105,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,084. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

