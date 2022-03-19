Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $30.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 237,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

