Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.610-$10.810 EPS.

Accenture stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.95. 7,473,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,071. Accenture has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

