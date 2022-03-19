iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,497,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,068,000 after acquiring an additional 138,985 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $108.10 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

