Nichelle Maynard-Elliott Sells 9,141 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,539,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 213,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

