Nichelle Maynard-Elliott Sells 9,141 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,539,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 213,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Element Solutions (Get Rating)
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
