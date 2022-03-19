Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $25.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $679.86. 1,689,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $541.31 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $278.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

