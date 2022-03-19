Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,369 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,984. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.61. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.88 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

