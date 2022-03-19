Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,089,000 after acquiring an additional 177,933 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,565,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,001. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

