McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 170,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $281,268,000 after acquiring an additional 124,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.02. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

