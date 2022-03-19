Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,972,000 after acquiring an additional 241,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 319,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

